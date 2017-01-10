King breakfast to honor local leaders, businesses

Local leaders, churches and businesses who are continuing the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at a breakfast event on Monday.
The Heroes and Sheroes Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will be held by the ARISE Ensemble, an educational group that honors the spiritual history of African-Americans. The event will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Holy Savior Catholic Church, Calvary United Methodist Church, Capitol-Federal Bank, Cox Business, Transtecs, Westar Energy, Josephine Brown and the Muci family will be honored at the event.
“We really want to honor people who have done great work in areas of diversity and inclusion,” said organizer Sharon Cranford. “We’ve looked for people who have emulated Dr. King’s vision for our community.”
The inaugural breakfast will include recognition of each of the honorees and a performance by ARISE. Each of the honorees will also get to hear the group perform their favorite gospel song, Cranford said.
Revenue from ticket sales for the event will be used to establish a scholarship for a local high school senior interested in pursuing a degree in music, social science or history, Cranford said. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Cranford at 316-685-0452.
The event will be at St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
