Neil Young's car gets an electric upgrade (2008)

Warning: Graphic Content - Wichita police are investigating this video circulating on social media that appears to show a young man punching and kicking a dog; police are looking into it as a case of possible animal abuse. (Video courtesy of Randi Carter / Facebook )
A judge has granted a civil trial for a Kenyan man who alleges immigration agents violently attacked him at a Butler County, Kansas, jail for refusing to be fingerprinted before deportation, an incident captured on jailhouse surveillance video. (Courtesy of Associated Press)
Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.
Mickey Farris talks about his twin brother, Rickey's Christmas Day death. Rickey Farris was found in a dumpster on Christmas Day in south Wichita. Authorities say he died of natural causes. He was 47 years old. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)