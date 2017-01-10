Man, 43, killed in Cowley County crash

An Arkansas City man died late Monday after a one-vehicle crash in Cowley County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Eliseo Cardoza, 43, was pronounced dead after the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving veered off 222nd Road about 4 miles southwest of Winfield.
The vehicle appeared to have over-corrected before rolling into a field, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the report.
