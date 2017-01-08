Human trafficking survivor to speak at annual conference

Wichita State University will host its third annual Human Trafficking Conference on Jan. 27.
According to Allison Farres, evaluation and grant specialist for the Center for Combating Human Trafficking, the conference will feature keynote speakers Rebecca Bender, a survivor of sex trafficking, and Judge John Romero Jr. of New Mexico.
The conference, titled “Dig Deep: Delving into the Complexities of the Anti-Human Trafficking Movement,” is organized by the WSU Center for Combating Human Trafficking and will be at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North.
“This year’s theme is digging deeper, but really this year is about exploring the complexities of human trafficking,” Farres said.
The conference will include sessions on law enforcement intervention, long-term care for survivors, engaging the community and more.
Farres said the conference is open to law enforcement officers, social workers, faith-based organizations and anyone interested in “joining the movement.”
If you go
What: WSU’s third annual Human Trafficking Conference
When: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North
Registration: $100 early-bird special through Jan. 13; $125 after then; register at www.combatinghumantrafficking.org
