Human trafficking survivor to speak at annual conference

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech Pause

2:43 Raw video: Multiple deaths in shooting at Florida airport

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

3:47 Suellentrop and Lutz discuss WSU and Drake

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship