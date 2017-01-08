Kansans to take polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

Special Olympics Kansas will host its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser to raise money for its athletes on Feb. 4.
The Polar Plunge will take place at noon at the pond in Riggs Park in Haysville, according to a news release. “Virtual plungers” are also invited to join in the plunge by donating online.
“It is a really fun event to come watch, so even if people don’t want to plunge, they can come watch,” said Mitch Guthrie, director of development for Special Olympics Kansas.
Participants in the Polar Plunge can register online and are required to raise a minimum of $50 for Special Olympics Kansas before Feb. 4. There will also be a 5K race and silent auction before the plunge.
Guthrie said the costume theme for this year is Greek togas, but all costumes are welcome.
The Polar Plunge is a statewide event, with the goal of raising $305,000 for Special Olympics Kansas.
If you go
What: Special Olympics Polar Plunge, silent auction, 5K race
Where: Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Lane, Haysville
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4
Registration: 5K, $25; Polar Plunge, $50
Info: www.plungeks.org
Comments