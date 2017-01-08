Local

January 8, 2017 3:29 PM

Grass fire reported in McPherson County

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A grass fire reported in McPherson County early Sunday afternoon attracted a handful of area fire departments, according to a 911 dispatcher.

The McPherson County dispatcher said the blaze was reported at 12:33 p.m. near the intersection of Smokey Valley Road and Plum Avenue, which is in the northwest corner of the county.

The dispatcher – who described the blaze as “very large” – said several fire departments from the area had responded to the fire as of early Sunday afternoon.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

