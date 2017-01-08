Names of family members from fatal ice accident released

The names of the mother and son who died after falling through ice on a pond in Moundridge Friday have been released.
Polly Claassen, 44, and her 8-year-old son, Trent, were in Moundridge from California visiting relatives when they went to the pond on the north end of William P. Pack Memorial Park on the northwest edge of the town on Friday afternoon.
Jason Miller, a spokesman for the family, said Trent had taken off on the ice before Polly and the boy’s 43-year-old father ventured onto the frozen pond in an attempt to save him.
All three family members broke through the ice and fell into the water.
The father was taken to a local hospital and released after treatment. Polly Claassen was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m. on Friday.
Trent Claassen was transported to Wesley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:14 p.m.
The Claassen and Galle families released a statement shortly before midnight on Saturday:
“Our family has been deeply touched by the response from the community these past few days. The first responders, medical professionals, our neighbors, and our friends from across the country have shown wonderful care to us.
“We hope that families in similar situations will experience the love and support we have felt. This tragedy has renewed our appreciation of our larger family, the preciousness of life, and the hope we cling to in Jesus Christ.”
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
