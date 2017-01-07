Family tragedy prompts message: ‘Stay off the ice’

Stay off the ice.
That was the blunt message from Brent Holman, a Wichita Fire Rescue captain, after learning about a family of three that fell through the ice on a pond in a Moundridge park Friday afternoon.
Two of the family members — an 8-year-old boy and his mother — died. The father survived and was released from a hospital early Friday night.
“There’s no way to tell how thick it is,” Holman said of the ice.
Just because one part of an ice sheet is thick enough to support a person doesn’t mean you won’t break through just a foot or two away, he said.
“It’s just tragic and it’s so avoidable,” he added. “Just don’t get on it.”
Often, people fall through the ice going after a pet, Holman said. He recalled the death of Erika Owen, 28, who drowned after falling through the ice on a pond in Chisholm Creek Park in March 2015. She was trying to retrieve her dog, who had dashed onto the ice during a walk and fallen through about 80 feet from shore.
“We get more animals out than people” after they’ve fallen through the ice, Holman said.
As part of a water rescue team, Holman and his crew drove all over Wichita on Thursday hoping to find ice thick enough to do drills. They finally found some on a pond behind the Dillons at Central and Maize Road.
“We had a hard time finding ice,” even with the harsh cold this week, he said. “But it’s that time of year and we’ve got to get in it” for training.
Ice-covered ponds can be tempting, Holman said, because people think they can walk out to areas they normally can’t reach. But it’s deceptive.
“If you fall through, it’s a cold-water emergency right now,” he said. “It’s a life-or-death deal. They’re in for the fight of their life.”
Water rescue teams talk about the “thermal hammer” that hits people who fall through the ice.
“The cold that hits you is enough to stop your heart” just from shock, Holman said. “At the very minimum, it will take your breath away.
“You want to try to avoid that at all costs. It will render you helpless.”
The victims in Friday’s double drowning were from California, local authorities said. They were visiting relatives in Moundridge.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
