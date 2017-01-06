The ‘Super Bowl of acting’ in Kansas keeps growing bigger

Four years ago Jessica Curtiss, then a senior at Maize High School, stepped up to the Wichita State University booth at the Kansas Thespian Festival.
“How much money do you have for me?” Curtiss asked, hoping for a scholarship.
Or at least, that’s how Bret Jones, the director of Wichita State’s theater department, remembers it.
Curtiss, now a junior at Wichita State, still wants to become a professional actor.
But it was during her three years at the festival she saw what was possible. She was one of a handful of students to win a scholarship from the state’s thespian society that year. She was one of only a handful chosen to perform in front of the entire festival.
This past weekend, Curtiss returned to Century II to recruit some of the more than 1,300 high school theater kids from across the state to Wichita State.
“For these kids this is like the Super Bowl for them,” said Steve Landes, the director of the festival, and a teacher at Blue Valley Northwest High, in Overland Park. “This is the one event we have across the state that bring students from anywhere across the state, from the far west to the far northeast, anywhere across the state.”
The 45th annual festival has grown in size, from a few teachers who used to make lunch for their own students a few decades ago, according to Landes, to more than 2,000 this year, including the teachers and parents.
The number of students has doubled in the past five years, even as some of the drama teachers complained that their budgets had been cut and they have to fight the perception that theater is a dying industry. For the first time this year, the festival added a day for middle school students.
Over the three days of the festival, students perform, audition for scholarships, take workshops, compete, dance, stomp, yell and goof off — except that’s what they’re supposed to be doing here.
“One year we just started ballroom dancing,” said Zoe Wellshans, a senior and the president of the thespians in Derby. She and her friend, Natalie Collins, both seniors, had taken a class on Victorian dancing last year, and nobody seemed to mind that they kept dancing in the hallway. “That’s normal here.”
Johb Silva, a freshman from Garden City, didn’t take off his blue cape and crazy outfit after finishing a shortened version of “Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Although he doesn’t normally wear such crazy clothes, he said many people say he’s just like the character he plays.
“We’re both kind of out there. ...” Silva said. “We make kind of weird decisions.”
It’s not all fun and games.
Marlena Hummel, a sophomore from Manhattan competing for the first time, spent a lot of time picking and practicing the monologue of a mean nurse from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” for one of the competitive events. But she had to wait for another girl to finish first.
“It kind of blew me away,” Hummel said. “She looked really nice and was almost really happy when she walked in. ... And she got into her monologues and they were sad and depressing.”
“I was watching her and thinking about how I felt really under-prepared,” Hummel said.
In another room down the hall, Kimberly Loya, a junior from Garden City, jumped up onto a chair during her performance of a song from Cinderella. But Loya had jumped up a few seconds too late and couldn’t pretend to survey the African savanna like she’d practiced.
Jonah Barrager and Gideon Clark, from Wichita West, have other plans if acting doesn’t work out. Barrager has been playing hockey since he was six. He’s 6’7” tall and 250 pounds, he said, so even when his hockey friends tease him about acting, it never gets too serious.
Clark, who wants to do musical theater on Broadway, said it will be okay if he ends up as a Wichita police detective. During his first play, “The Laramie Project,” he totally blanked out when he saw the audience for the first time.
Clark learned how to cry during a workshop this year. The festival hires about 10 experts every year from both coasts who, in addition to theater teachers, put on workshops.
The teacher told Clark to imagine something in his own life, like when his puppy died. Clark said he thought about the time when he was 10 and he dropped his iPad in the sink.
Schools from across the state apply to perform a full play during the festival but only four or five are selected. Curtiss, the junior at Wichita State, still remembers the production of “The Laramie Project” from five years ago. It was amazing to see other schools doing a play that she didn’t think they would do at Maize, a played based on the true story of a gay man in Wyoming who was beaten to death.
It also was a chance to step up her game. She thought she had a pretty good resume but during one of the workshops, the presenter told her there was a lot of room for improvement.
Curtiss saw John Athan, another Shocker actor and former festival participant. Athan didn’t have any reason to be there; he just wanted to relive the old memories and see old drama friends from McPherson High.
In 2014, Athan came onstage in his underwear during the festival for a production of the farce, “Noises Off.” It was his second production that year that he had to be in his underwear on stage, but the first time in front of so many people. After the show, kids messaged him on social media and asked him to sign autographs. That was last and only time he has been asked to sign autographs.
“In your high school you can easily get that big fish in a small pond mentality,” Curtiss said. “So going and having all these high schoolers come together and see what other people are doing is humbling, but also something good to do.”
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
