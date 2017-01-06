Wichita Independent Neighborhoods to host annual meeting Monday

Several city officials are expected to attend Wichita Independent Neighborhoods’ annual meeting Monday.
The event, at 6 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, will also include dinner and the organization’s election of directors.
Wichita Independent Neighborhoods is a nonprofit organization of neighborhoods, businesses, property owners and renters. According to its website, WIN seeks to provide its members with education, resources and a voice for improving the quality of life in Wichita and Sedgwick County.
David Babich, a spokesman for the organization, said that rather than having a guest speaker, city officials will participate in discussions and answer questions.
Babich said City Council member Lavonta Williams; Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay; Public Works director Alan King; Parks and Recreation director Troy Houtman; and John Hall, director of Housing and Community Services, are expected to attend.
The meeting is open to the public, and tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 316-260-8000.
