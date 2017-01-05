Lobbying the lawmakers before they leave for Topeka

Universities and local governments made their case before Kansas lawmakers days before they hit the road to Topeka for a new legislative session.
The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation met Thursday at Wichita State University to hear from leaders in education and local government. It was the delegation’s last meeting before the 2017 legislative session begins Monday.
School funding
Walter Berry, co-chair of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Education Policy Task Force, urged lawmakers to craft a new school funding formula that “gives proper weight to circumstances that are impacting Wichita public schools,” including students living in poverty, English-language learners and refugees.
“Our region’s future economic growth is directly tied to our educational institutions’ ability to produce a qualified workforce,” Berry said.
“We can’t afford for our employers to shift work to other regions due to a workforce shortage here in Wichita and in Kansas.”
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, asked Wichita superintendent John Allison whether extending block grant funding would affect his school district. Allison’s answer was an unequivocal yes.
“When we talk about flat funding, flat really isn’t flat,” Allison said.
“Like every business, we have ongoing increases” such as rising utility and fuel costs and technology upgrades, the superintendent said.
“With funding being flat, no opportunity to change the revenue. … Then we’d have to look at cuts – reduction to services, reduction to opportunities for students. That’s just the reality of it.”
Sedgwick County
Chairman Jim Howell, a former state representative from Derby, presented the top priorities for the Sedgwick County Commission. Both items revolved around election law.
Howell asked for state lawmakers to allow audits of election results to boost public confidence in the election process.
“We’ve got great election processes in place, but we want the public to feel the same way,” Howell said.
Howell also asked for lawmakers to address some logistical challenges posed by a potential special election to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, who was tapped by the incoming Trump administration to lead the CIA.
Federal law requires that ballots to overseas military members be mailed 45 days before an election. State law dictates that a special election must occur shortly after a vacancy is created.
“The federal law and the state law … don’t actually mesh very well,” Howell said.
Howell said state law needs to be amended quickly to allow more time for the parties’ nominees to be placed on overseas ballots.
“We’ve got to do this right,” Howell said. “We want to make sure we respect our military members and give them a chance to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
Wichita State
WSU president John Bardo said the number one issue for state universities was to avoid “any more base budget cuts.”
“The future of Kansas rests on the quality of this workforce,” he said. “Fundamentally, it rests on the ability of people to get educated.”
Bardo said more cuts would lead to reduced services or higher tuition.
He also asked lawmakers to pass a bill allowing a merger between Wichita State University and Wichita Area Technical College. A merger would make the technical college a branch of WSU as its college of applied sciences and technology.
“They would offer the programs they offer now, and through our normal processes we would layer on bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and other programming,” Bardo said.
Regents, KU-Med
Kansas Board of Regents chair Zoe Newton echoed Bardo’s presentation, noting the strain of cuts to higher education in 2015 and 2016.
“We are grateful for the support we receive from the state,” Newton said. “However, we still need investment.”
Doug Girod, vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center, said he was hoping for no further cuts to the base budget and restoration of previous cuts.
Girod acknowledged that lawmakers have a lot of work to do in Topeka, but congratulated them for winning their elections.
“I hope you’re still happy about that,” he said to some laughter.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
