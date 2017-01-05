Women’s march planned for Wichita on Jan. 21

Activists, both men and women, are expected to march for women’s rights in Washington, D.C., the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.
But not everyone who wants to march can make it to Washington.
While Jan. 21’s Women’s March on Washington takes place, local Realtor and activist Brandi Calvert said she plans to lead a similar grassroots Wichita march, the Women’s March on Air Capital Kansas.
Calvert said the Wichita march developed because she and a friend wanted to attend the Washington march but didn’t have time to make the trip.
“My friend said, ‘You know, why don’t we just have one here?’ And it just kind of blew up from there,” Calvert said.
The march is not a protest of Trump, Calvert said, but aims to spread the “positive, peaceful yet powerful message that women’s rights are people’s rights.”
The march has more than 900 interested and 200 going on Facebook, Calvert said, and has been shared with more than 2,000 people.
“I honestly thought maybe 50 to 100 women would show up,” Calvert said. “So I don’t know.
“It’s definitely not just for women. We want it to be as inclusive as possible.”
Marchers will gather at the north end of the Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca, at 10 a.m., march down Central, rally at City Hall and then return to the Keeper of the Plains, Calvert said.
Calvert said she began organizing the march in early November. Since then, the march has received help and donations from local organizations such as Women for Kansas and Soul Sisters Fusion, she said.
The march will feature speakers, including Miranda Allen, an independent who ran for Kansas’ 4th congressional seat in 2016, Calvert said.
Calvert said she hopes the march will take steps toward change.
“Our goal for here should be to educate and empower women and people who identify as women so that we can come together,” Calvert said. “We’re stronger together.”
Bus trip to D.C.
For those interested in participating in the march in Washington, a local group is trying to arrange a bus trip from Wichita.
While Lawrence has filled two buses, each with 54 seats, for the Washington trip, Allison Farres said Wichita’s bus only has 26 seats filled so far, which surprises her.
“I don’t know if part of it is publicity,” Farres said. “We have a huge presence with WSU, but with the holidays and school being out it’s difficult.”
Farres said she has worked directly with the Women’s March on Washington Kansas coordinators to set up busing. State coordinators have launched a GoFundMe account with a goal of $3,000 to enable individuals who otherwise couldn’t afford the trip to attend by providing the bus fee, a D.C. metro card and food. Currently, $105 of that goal has been met, Farres said.
People who are interested in the bus trip can find more information at www.facebook.com/kansaswomenmarch/.
Topeka march
In addition to Washington and Wichita, there will be a Women’s March on Kansas in Topeka on Jan. 21.
People of all genders and ages are invited to gather at the State Capitol building for the march, according to a news release.
Speakers will include Kansas legislators and advocates. There also will be music.
The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Capitol building on SW 10th Avenue.
