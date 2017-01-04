Lawrence, Riley County police banter over controversial KU win

Following Tuesday night’s controversial victory for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team over rival Kansas State in Lawrence, the internet has been abuzz.
On Wednesday, even Kansas law enforcement agencies stepped into the social media ring.
Referencing some Kansas State fans’ reactions to an apparent no-call on a perceived traveling violation by a Kansas player in the closing seconds of the game, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted the following at about 8:30 a.m. in response to a K-State fan’s tweet: “This is a police dept Twitter account, not a place for jokes. If it were about jokes we’d talk about how much whining wildcats do about refs.”
This is a police dept Twitter account, not a place for jokes.If it were about jokes we'd talk about how much whining wildcats do about refs. https://t.co/XYLfUVcWdZ— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 4, 2017
With the game tied 88-88 in the closing seconds on Tuesday, Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk inbounded the ball next to the Jayhawks’ basket with 5.6 seconds to play.
The junior from Ukraine then received the ball back on a pass and drove for the game-winning layup as time expired, though he appeared to take more than the allowed two steps without a dribble.
The result was euphoria for Jayhawk fans and cries of injustice from Wildcat fans.
Playing along, the official account for the Riley County Police Department – where Kansas State University is located – tweeted this back: “I’m just surprised you didn’t dispatch EMS to make sure the ref didn’t accidentally swallow his whistle.”
Scores of Kansas and Kansas State fans continued the back-and-forth banter into the late afternoon on Wednesday. The rematch between the two schools on Feb. 6 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan is sure to be a lot of fun.
I'll tell you what. That rematch in Manhattan on Big Monday, February 6th, will be no walkover for the Jayhawks.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 4, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments