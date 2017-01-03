Feral cat finds help, no longer living outside restaurant

Two months ago, the Town and Country cat was living a life on the lam.
When Tigger – also known as Stubby or just plain Kitty – was featured by The Eagle two months ago, he was living in the wild but already getting more visits than most people on Facebook.
He lived among a collection of straw bales and a tarp – eying patrons at the Town and Country Restaurant, listening to the 100,000 vehicles traversing West Kellogg each day just yards from his perch and offering an occasional long and trusted friend a rare chance at petting him.
But on Dec. 27, one of his regular visitors – Jennifer Dodge-Warren – changed his life.
She had been feeding him for the past three years and named him Stubby for his mangled stub of a tail. She is the one who provided him the straw bales and tarp and who occasionally tried to doctor the tail.
As Wichita’s most recent cold weather moved in, she took action.
“I went ahead and took him home and took him to a vet, and he had a successful surgery last week,” Dodge-Warren wrote in an e-mail to The Eagle.
“The whole tail had to be removed, got him vaccinated, wormed and on antibiotics and he is doing great!
I am going to keep him until I find the perfect home for him. I really want it to be somebody I can keep in contact with.
For now, the ginger-colored cat is in Dodge-Warren’s foster room.
“I can tell he does not like other kitties or dogs,” she wrote. “So he is a loner. But other than that he is happier and getting a lot of love during his recovery.”
The cat is about 4 years old. The Friends of Felines of Kansas started a youcaring.com account for the cat and also to support trapping, neutering and returning other feral cats within the Towne West neighborhood. So far, $358 has been raised.
A Wichita veterinarian donated the cost of the surgery, but the cat’s ongoing care will still require money.
Cheryl Taskinen, president of Friends of Felines of Kansas, estimates Stubby may be one of 100,000 feral cats in Wichita.
“It is very unusual that he has turned out to be so friendly,” she said Tuesday. “Most feral cats aren’t as social as he is.
“But since he has been through this and has gotten to know Jenny, he will flop over on his back. He loves to have his tummy rubbed.”
How to help
For more information on the Town and Country cat or to donate to his care and other feral cats’ care, go to https://www.youcaring.com/tiggerthetowncountrywichitarestarauntcat-722352.
