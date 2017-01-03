Tour the Eagle’s new home

In early December Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding called 911 when he saw a home was on fire in a south Wichita mobile home park. He has since helped the family by personally donating to them in many ways including soliciting his own family members for breast milk to feed Zayden. The child can only drink breast milk and their supply was destroyed in the fire. (December 23, 2016) video by Jaime Green