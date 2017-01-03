Tour the Eagle’s new home

Old Town developer Dave Burk shows you where the Wichita Eagle will soon move in Old Town Square. It’s former tenants were Associated Advertising and Oeno Wine Bar. (video by Jaime Green)
Wichita police officer helps family who lost home to fire

In early December Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding called 911 when he saw a home was on fire in a south Wichita mobile home park. He has since helped the family by personally donating to them in many ways including soliciting his own family members for breast milk to feed Zayden. The child can only drink breast milk and their supply was destroyed in the fire. (December 23, 2016) video by Jaime Green

A new home for Christmas

Virgil Hollingsworth and his two daughters Shaquaja and Lebrajae received the keys to their new home through Habitat for Humanity on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2016. Hollingsworth put 250 hours of work into the house and other Habitat homes, along with learning about home ownership and finances as part of the program. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

