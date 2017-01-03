Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting, sheriff says

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being shot in what the Reno County sheriff has described as an accidental firearm discharge, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Responders were dispatched just after 8 p.m. on Monday to a call that referenced a teenager being shot in the chest with a shotgun, according to the post by Sheriff Randy Henderson.
“The young man was talking to officers and EMS at the scene and has been transported to Wichita by ground ambulance in serious, but stable condition,” said Henderson in the post.
The boy was struck in the “left upper chest and left arm,” according to the post. The name of the shooting victim was not released as of early Tuesday morning.
Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a home on the west side of Hutchinson, Henderson said, where the shooting occurred near a barn on the property. Two 15-year-olds had been out shooting shotguns earlier in the day, Henderson said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
