Car lands in Arkansas River; man taken to hospital

A man was hospitalized Monday night after the car he was driving ended up in the Arkansas River in south Wichita.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor, and happened between Harry and Pawnee.
At about 9 p.m., the car – which appeared to be a Dodge Stratus – was still visible in the river. The car appeared to be hung up on a sandbar in the river’s shallow waters.
The dispatch supervisor said one person was transported to a local hospital following the call. An official at the scene said a man who was driving the car was able to exit the vehicle and reach shore under his own power.
It appeared that the car may have been driving along Mount Vernon just east of the river before it eventually landed in the water.
The official said police were still trying to determine how the car ended up in the river, though it didn’t appear to be a driving-under-the-influence situation. The condition of the driver was unknown as of 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
