Wichita Public Library to host Budgeting Basics Workshop

Wichitans who are feeling the financial strain after the holiday season can take advantage of some budgetary guidance, courtesy of the Wichita Public Library.
The library will host a two-part Budgeting Basics Workshop at the Rockwell branch, 5939 E. Ninth Street, on Jan. 10 and 17. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m in the meeting room.
The workshop will focus on savings and spendings, and help participants take a hard look at their expenses. Elizabeth Brunscheen-Cartagena, a Family Life and Resource Management agent with the Sedgwick County Extension Office, has been leading the class for six years.
She said many people tend to manage a budget the same way their parents did, but if they didn’t learn the right skills, they can run into problems.
“What I tell them at the beginning is that it’s not a natural skill, you are not born knowing that, so you have to learn it,” Brunscheen-Cartagena said.
One of the tactics Brunscheen-Cartagena uses with her pupils is writing down daily spending. After a week, she said, students come back and are surprised to see where their money goes.
“It’s kind of like a visual of what I have spent, so it’s like, ‘Wow, I’m really spending a lot on soda,’ or, ‘I am spending a lot on buying coffee, when I can do it from home,’ ” she said.
Brunscheen-Cartagena said there’s a misconception that budgeting is complex, but that’s not the case
“(The workshop) is just very basic,” she said. “So anybody can follow.”
To register for the workshop, call 316-688-9361 or go online to www.wichitalibrary.org/Events.
