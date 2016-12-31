Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016

People looking through a dumpster in the 2000 block of West Harry discovered a body on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2016. Police are still investigating the death and are calling it suspicious. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
In early December Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding called 911 when he saw a home was on fire in a south Wichita mobile home park. He has since helped the family by personally donating to them in many ways including soliciting his own family members for breast milk to feed Zayden. The child can only drink breast milk and their supply was destroyed in the fire. (December 23, 2016) video by Jaime Green
Virgil Hollingsworth and his two daughters Shaquaja and Lebrajae received the keys to their new home through Habitat for Humanity on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2016. Hollingsworth put 250 hours of work into the house and other Habitat homes, along with learning about home ownership and finances as part of the program. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)
Olympic boxer Nico Hernandez and Roger Scholfield, who won a bid at a Rainbows United fundraiser to have Hernandez spar for an hour with four people, made the day for young boxers at Rogue Boxing Club in Andover when Scholfield took Hernandez there to spar with himself and three young boxers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Julie Dombo, a quadruple amputee, received the most unexpected Christmas gift Monday from Mark Holden, senior counsel at Koch Industries, and Holden's wife, Louise. (Video by Oliver Morrison / The Wichita Eagle)