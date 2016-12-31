Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016

Hundreds attended the final night of Botanica's Illuminations on Saturday, New Year's Eve. (Dec. 31, 2016)
jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

People looking through a dumpster in the 2000 block of West Harry discovered a body on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2016. Police are still investigating the death and are calling it suspicious. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Wichita police officer helps family who lost home to fire

In early December Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding called 911 when he saw a home was on fire in a south Wichita mobile home park. He has since helped the family by personally donating to them in many ways including soliciting his own family members for breast milk to feed Zayden. The child can only drink breast milk and their supply was destroyed in the fire. (December 23, 2016) video by Jaime Green

Local

A new home for Christmas

Virgil Hollingsworth and his two daughters Shaquaja and Lebrajae received the keys to their new home through Habitat for Humanity on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2016. Hollingsworth put 250 hours of work into the house and other Habitat homes, along with learning about home ownership and finances as part of the program. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Nico Hernandez makes young boxers' dreams come true

Olympic boxer Nico Hernandez and Roger Scholfield, who won a bid at a Rainbows United fundraiser to have Hernandez spar for an hour with four people, made the day for young boxers at Rogue Boxing Club in Andover when Scholfield took Hernandez there to spar with himself and three young boxers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos