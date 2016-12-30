Local YMCAs offering a free day for everyone

The Greater Wichita YMCA is opening its doors to non-members on Sunday to help families kick off their New Year’s resolutions.
On Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., non-members will have access to the facilities and classes at any of the nine Wichita YMCA locations. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the facilities or to view class schedules, visit www.ymcawichita.org.
The participating locations include: Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. 54; El Dorado YMCA, 300 N. Main; Newton YMCA, 701 E. Wheatridge Dr.; and in Wichita, the Downtown YMCA, 402 N. Market; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas; North YMCA, 3330 N. Woodlawn; Northwest YMCA, 13838 W. 21st Street; South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian; and West YMCA, 6940 Newell.
