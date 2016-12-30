This is the misbehavior that is leading to more police licenses being revoked

Although less than 0.5 percent of Kansas officers lose their licenses every year, many of the crimes they do commit are shocking and egregious. Here is a partial list of behaviors that have caused Kansas law enforcement officers to lose their license since 2013:
VIOLENCE
▪ Pointed a rifle at a dispatcher and verbally threatened to shoot the dispatcher.
▪ Pushed his ex-girlfriend’s head into a wall. The officer then lied and said during that time he had been securing the scene of a potential suicide victim, when in fact he didn’t know what had happened to the potential suicide.
▪ Went to his ex-wife’s house while drunk, took out his gun, pushed her head down on a couch and threatened to shoot himself.
▪ Shot a gun in an empty office building, said that he saw someone with a weapon but video footage showed no one else present.
▪ Sent inappropriate texts to a woman he met during his official duties, invited her into his police car and engaged in inappropriate touching.
▪ Pepper-sprayed his mother-in-law in the face, after he claimed she had approached him in an aggressive manner and would not let him do a welfare check on his son, who was in her temporary custody pending a divorce.
▪ Attended a Halloween haunted house while intoxicated and “struck a 16-year-old role player in the mouth without provocation.” He also lied during the investigation.
▪ Believed his vehicle had been sideswiped and while off-duty followed a suspect vehicle against the advice of the dispatcher after calling in the description and tag number. A physical confrontation between the officer and other person ensued.
▪ Pulled a revolver during a road rage incident while off duty and provided false statements to responding officers and department during an investigation.
▪ Battery against a person in the officer’s custody.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
▪ Used Facebook multiple times to contact women he met while performing his duties as an officer. After being told to stop, he continued to contact women using an app that disguised his phone number.
▪ Sent inappropriate sexual photos of himself in uniform inside his agency’s building to another employee.
▪ Sent inappropriate texts to a 17-year-old girl and an inappropriate Snapchat to a 16-year-old girl.
▪ Convicted of indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy.
▪ Pattern of gathering personal information from women he met while on duty, asking them to contact him or contacting them and later having or attempting to have sexual relations with them.
▪ Emailed a pornographic image of someone under the age of 18 to someone else in his agency and then tried to destroy the evidence.
▪ Sent sexually explicit details about his 15-month-old daughter to a girlfriend.
▪ Three counts of unlawful sexual relations, two counts of bribery, two counts of intimidation of a witness after it was discovered he was having sexual relations with inmates in the jail.
▪ Two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, for conduct with a junior firefighter from his department.
▪ A woman posted on Facebook about having sex with an officer while he was on duty. The officer was told not to contact the woman, but he contacted her and told her not to talk to the investigators.
▪ Offered a young woman a ride home from a bar while on duty and fondled her breasts without her consent.
▪ Placed hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom of another person’s house.
FALSE INFORMATION
▪ Witnessed an instructor set a folder down containing the answers to a test during in-service training. The officer took pictures of the answers. He said he did it to see if he could find out anything to help him on the exam.
▪ Falsified documentation to show he inspected dozens of intoxilyzers that he did not inspect.
▪ Made a transaction on Ebay with someone out-of-state. He then claimed that someone had accessed his account and made a fraudulent payment through Ebay.
▪ Issued a ticket but then took it back after the offender contacted his wife about an affair he was having.
▪ Reported an accident occurred several days later than it did, so that a friend’s daughter, who was a minor and the only driver involved, had time to obtain a driver’s license.
▪ A GPS device was placed on a patrol vehicle following complaints about an officer being home during work hours. The device showed he was at home or other places while his timesheet said he was out patrolling. The officer lied about his conduct during an investigation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
▪ Converted seized asset funds over to himself for personal use.
▪ Stole “Browning Midas Electronic Hearing Ear Protectors” without authority and lied about it after.
▪ Stole a gun from an adjacent office in another jurisdiction after a visit to interview someone in custody.
DRUGS / ALCOHOL
▪ Responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired while the officer was intoxicated. The officer exchanged fire with the suspect, who was then shot fatally by another officer.
▪ Reported for duty under the influence of alcohol, after having been previously counseled about it, then lied about it.
▪ Consumed a marijuana-laced brownie that he had taken into custody as evidence and then asked an intern to lie about it.
▪ Tested positive for marijuana use during a random drug test. Said he used it while attending his high school reunion.
▪ Cited for a DUI during an accident, then threatened suicide at his parent’s home. Admitted to a psychiatric hospital for 72 hours. A few weeks later said he was thinking of ways to harm the arresting officer in his DUI case.
▪ Convicted of distributing methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school.
▪ Accused falsely of loaning handgun to unstable girlfriend and stalking her. But during the investigation it was discovered he had given his girlfriend large quantity of marijuana and painkillers.
