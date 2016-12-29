Enjoy this warmth – Old Man Winter returns next week

Brace yourselves: Another round of frigid weather is bound for Kansas early next week, officials say.
There’s good news and bad news associated with the first wintry blast of 2017. The good news is that it won’t be as harsh as the wave that brought record-setting cold to Kansas a week before Christmas. The bad news is it will last several days rather than just a couple.
“We’re going to be about freezing or below for high temperatures for Tuesday” all the way into Jan. 7, said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for Jan. 4-8 projects all but parts of the the eastern U.S. will be well below normal, with the western half of the country substantially lower.
Kansas will be spared drastically cold temperatures due to the lack of snow on the ground, AccuWeather’s Rich Putnam said. But wind chills will fall below zero at times next week.
“It’s pretty hard to get temperatures in Wichita below zero” without snow covering the ground, said Putnam, a senior storm warning meteorologist for AccuWeather.
The 2 inches of snow on Dec. 17 set the stage for temperatures to fall to minus 10 the next morning in Wichita. But the pleasant, dry weather in south-central Kansas that residents enjoyed Thursday will linger into the holiday weekend, forecasters say, meaning there won’t be snow on the ground when the cold air arrives.
Highs could touch 60 on Monday in Wichita, according to AccuWeather. There’s a chance of rain in the metropolitan area Monday morning, Pearce said, but “chances are really not great – almost borderline wimpy.”
Monday’s warmth will make the cold front’s arrival harder to take: Highs on Tuesday are projected to reach only the mid-30s in Wichita.
A chance of snow surfaces late next week, though forecasters say it’s too far out yet to make meaningful accumulation projections for southern Kansas.
“Right now, it looks like it’s going to stay just to our south,” Putnam said. “I don’t see any big snowstorms for us.
“If we were to get an inch or 2, it could set the stage for below-zero temperatures.”
Pearce said she expects only some flurries late next week for Wichita.
Temperatures should begin to rebound toward typical readings for early January by Jan. 8, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
