Wichitans among three chosen as Kansas Humanitarians of the Year

Two Wichita residents are among the three people selected as the first Humanitarians of the Year as selected by the Kansas Humanitarian Commission.
The three recipients were announced Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer:
▪ Shaker Dakhil of Wichita, an oncologist and hematologist, spent his life treating cancer patients and launched the Wichita Cancer Foundation to help cancer patients with the cost of their health care bills.
▪ Jack DeBoer of Wichita has worked to relieve the effects of poverty in Myanmar through the DeBoer Foundation.
▪ Luther Fry, an ophthalmologist in Garden City, has provided extensive charity care and ensured no patient was denied eye care because of inability to pay.
The Kansas Humanitarian Commission, started by Colyer in 2015, works to empower Kansas citizens and businesses to serve their communities, meet local and global humanitarian needs, and promote a spirit of service through dialogue, acts and commerce.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments