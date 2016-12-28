Quivira Council of Boy Scouts needs help in gathering information for 100th anniversary

The Boy Scouts of the Quivira Council are gathering information for their 100th anniversary in 2018.
The Quivira Council, which covers south-central Kansas, is compiling a book on the history of the council. In a news release, the council asked that any information regarding the council’s history be sent to it.
The release said the council is looking for pictures, newspaper stories, names of former scouts, council newsletters or any other information someone might have.
The council is also looking for scouts and parents of scouts from each district to help compile the history of the council.
Anyone who has information can contact Jan Medlam at drmicrowave72@yahoo.com or Greg Berglund at berglund405@mindspring.com.
