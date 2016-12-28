Cash advance store robbed at gunpoint

At around noon on Tuesday, a robber pointed a handgun at an employee at the Check Into Cash store in the 7800 block of East Harry, Wichita police said.
The robber took cash and left on foot, officer Paul Cruz said. No one was injured.
Cruz gave this description of the robber: Possibly male, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and a scarf around the head.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the police department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
