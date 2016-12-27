Local

December 27, 2016 12:43 PM

Wichita cops, Uber team to offer safe rides

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

As part of a don’t-drink-and-drive effort, the Wichita Police Department and Uber are partnering this week on a program that will offer discounted rides with the service.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that discounts of up to $20 will be available for first-time Uber users. The program starts Tuesday and goes through New Year’s Eve, officer Paul Cruz said.

He gave these directions for getting the discount: Go to the Uber app and put in the promo code wpd16.

The ride-share service entered the Wichita market in 2014, according to Uber.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

