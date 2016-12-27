While awaiting autopsy, police give no new information in dumpster death

After a body was found in a dumpster on Christmas Day, Wichita police are waiting on autopsy results and have no more information to provide, a police spokesman said Tuesday.
Earlier, police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said someone was going through the dumpster about 4 p.m. Sunday when they found the body, outside a business in the 2100 block of West Harry. Police are trying to determine whether the death was accidental.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 316-267-2111.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
Comments