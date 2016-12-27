Local

December 27, 2016 8:53 AM

Overturned semi blocks I-135 traffic

By Bryan Horwath

Southbound traffic on I-135 north of Wichita was being detoured Tuesday morning after a semi overturned.

The semi turned over about a mile south of Exit 25, between Park City and Newton. A dispatcher with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck was hauling asphalt.

A call about the crash came in at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the dispatcher said. Southbound traffic was still being rerouted as of about 8:50 a.m.

