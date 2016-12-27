Overturned semi blocks I-135 traffic

Southbound traffic on I-135 north of Wichita was being detoured Tuesday morning after a semi overturned.
The semi turned over about a mile south of Exit 25, between Park City and Newton. A dispatcher with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck was hauling asphalt.
A call about the crash came in at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the dispatcher said. Southbound traffic was still being rerouted as of about 8:50 a.m.
Check back to Kansas.com for more on this breaking news story as it develops.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments