Two brief tornadoes reported Sunday in western Kansas

The squall line that moved through Kansas yesterday afternoon is thought to have spawned a brief tornado that destroyed a cattle building in rural western Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center logged two reports of short-lived tornadoes – one at the cattle building 6 miles southeast of Buckley in Kiowa County, and another 6 miles southwest of Rush Center in Rush County.
The tornado that destroyed the cattle building was “strongly indicated” by radar in the area, according to the National Weather Service. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
About 30 minutes later, a tornado was reported in Rush County. The reporter said it touched down in a farm field for “only a few minutes.”
As of Monday morning, there were no other reports of tornado damage in Kansas on Christmas Day.
