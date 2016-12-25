Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

Wichita police were investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near Harry and Meridian late in the afternoon on Christmas Day.
Sgt. Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said some people were going through the dumpster, which sits on the east side of the Nature’s Own Bakery Outlet at 2118 W. Harry, when they discovered the body. They called police at around 4 p.m.
The area was roped off by crime scene tape, and a red truck, which Nicholson said belonged to the people who discovered the body, was parked behind the tape. The blue dumpster was filled with cardboard boxes and plastic bottles. Another officer searched the outside of the building across the street from the bakery, which sits on a somewhat deserted, industrial block.
Police will share more information as the investigation continues, Nicholson said.
Anyone who has information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 800-222-TIPS.
