Ho, ho – huh? Unusual Christmas Day weather sees high-temp records fall

It was a weird Christmas Day in Wichita as Mother Nature put on her best April 25 impersonation on Dec. 25.
The day started with a wind advisory, followed by a brief thunderstorm that saw 47-mph wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Wichita also saw a Christmas Day high-temperature record fall. The National Weather Service tweeted that Sunday’s preliminary high of 67 degrees broke the previous record of 65 set in 1960.
“It’s definitely unusual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Howerton. “Any time you break a record, it’s out of the ordinary.”
Howerton said Wichita could see a few more showers before dark, but the substantial rain is over for the day.
