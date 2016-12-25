Local

December 25, 2016 2:56 PM

Ho, ho – huh? Unusual Christmas Day weather sees high-temp records fall

By Denise Neil

Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

Record high temps and a line of storms packing 50 mph winds marked a unique Christmas Day for Wichita on Dec. 25, 2016. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)

It was a weird Christmas Day in Wichita as Mother Nature put on her best April 25 impersonation on Dec. 25.

The day started with a wind advisory, followed by a brief thunderstorm that saw 47-mph wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

Wichita also saw a Christmas Day high-temperature record fall. The National Weather Service tweeted that Sunday’s preliminary high of 67 degrees broke the previous record of 65 set in 1960.

“It’s definitely unusual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Howerton. “Any time you break a record, it’s out of the ordinary.”

Howerton said Wichita could see a few more showers before dark, but the substantial rain is over for the day.

Denise Neil: 316-268-6327

