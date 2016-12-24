Planning to buy a Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket? Too late

The Kansas Lottery sold out of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets on Christmas Eve, meaning the special drawing has sold out each of its eight years.
The last raffle ticket in the Kansas-only lottery game sold at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, lottery officials announced in a statement.
The grand prize drawing from the 200,000 tickets sold will be on Jan. 3. Along with one million-dollar ticket, there will be one $25,000 winner, five $5,000 winners, five $1,000 winners and 50 $100 prizes.
Eleven tickets have already won $10,000 or $25,000 in Early Bird drawings. Another 40,000 tickets won $20 Instant Win cash prizes. All 200,000 tickets will be eligible for the grand prize drawing.
A list of all winning Raffle numbers will be available at www.kslottery.com shortly after noon on Jan. 3 so players can check their tickets against the winning numbers.
Tickets can also be checked at any Kansas Lottery retailer, including Check-a-Ticket machines, or by calling the Kansas Lottery at 785-296-5700. Players must retain their tickets to claim a prize.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
