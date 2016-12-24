Inman man killed in crash in Hutchinson early on Christmas Eve

A 21-year-old Inman man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.
A witness spotted a 1993 Ford Ranger in the drainage ditch that runs along the west side of Plum Street in Hutchinson shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Hutchinson police Sgt. Brian Hirt said in a statement.
The pickup was heading east on State Fair Road when it did not negotiate the curve in the 2400 block as it turned south, Hirt said. The pickup continued east through a steel cable, then across a grass field belonging to the Kansas State Fair.
The Ford Ranger then went into a drainage ditch and struck an embankment, Hirt said. The driver, Michael Buzzard, was pronounced dead at the scene.
