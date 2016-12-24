Police investigate 2 Circle K stores, robbed Saturday

Two Circle K convenience stores were robbed early Saturday. Police are note sure there is a connection btween the two crimes, but are investigating.
The first robbery report came in at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, from the 1300 block of North Oliver, said Wichita police Sgt. Joe Kennedy. One man entered the store, pulled out a gun, and stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes, Kennedy said. No one was injured, he said.
The second call came 40 minutes later, at 1 a.m., from the Circle K store in the 3300 block of North Rock Road, Kennedy said. In that one, a 17-year-old clerk told police that a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask came in with a gun, and left with a small amount of cash.
“A connection is possible,” Kennedy said of the two Circle K robberies. “But detectives need to look into it.”
No one has been arrested, he said.
