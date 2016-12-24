Local

Man shot dead in Wichita Friday night

By Roy Wenzl

Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a man shot to death late Friday outside a Wichita business, police said.

Dispatchers sent police at 11 p.m. Friday to a business in the 100 block of South Rock Road, police said Saturday in a prepared statement.

They found a man, 23, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was still alive; an ambulance took him to a hospital in critical condition. He died there.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

“It appears this is not a random incident,” the police statement said.

Investigators are still developing leads.

We’ll post more on this story as information develops.

