Man shot dead in Wichita Friday night

Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a man shot to death late Friday outside a Wichita business, police said.
Dispatchers sent police at 11 p.m. Friday to a business in the 100 block of South Rock Road, police said Saturday in a prepared statement.
They found a man, 23, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was still alive; an ambulance took him to a hospital in critical condition. He died there.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
“It appears this is not a random incident,” the police statement said.
Investigators are still developing leads.
