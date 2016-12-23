They came to get a meal and got a gift from a purple Santa

The people in line waiting for the doors to open at the Lord’s Diner on Friday night cast a quizzical eye at the Santa Claus dressed in purple at the entrance.
“Why aren’t you dressed in red?” a woman asked him.
“Red is my work clothes,” Santa told her. “This is my casual” look.
“I’m going to wear red on the weekend,” he said, when he delivers toys around the world on Christmas Eve.
Those in line discovered why Santa was there as soon as the door opened at the diner at 525 N. Broadway, which serves a free meal to whomever wants one. Each person who came to eat on Friday night was given a gift envelope with a $10 bill inside.
Thinking it was a gift card or a coupon, most of those who came through the doors didn’t bother to peek inside right away. One man made it about 20 feet inside before he opened the envelope and saw Alexander Hamilton’s face staring back at him. His eyes grew wide, and he mouthed “Wow!”
One woman gave Santa a great big hug without even bothering to see what was inside the envelope. “Thank you!” she blurted.
A man and woman opened the envelopes as they approached the counter to get their food trays and didn’t try to hide their glee. They pressed their faces together, smiles splitting their faces, and showed off the money as if they’d found a rare treasure.
Gratitude was the universal theme among those who had come to dinner on the night before Christmas Eve.
“It helps – it’s really appreciated,” David Bosley Jr. said as he paused during his meal.
“It’ll buy us some more groceries,” Bosley’s uncle, Marion More, said, his face bearing a relieved expression.
The woman who gave Santa a big hug, who identified herself as Marjorie, called the gesture “beautiful.”
A local businessman contacted the diner earlier this month and proposed the give-away, said Jan Haberly, executive director of the Lord’s Diner. His one stipulation was that he remain anonymous.
The purple Santa garb he wore, complete with a Kansas State Powercat logo, helped see to that. Police officers were nearby to make sure no one misbehaved.
The diner routinely serves 400 people a night, Haberly said, but she was certain that number would reach 500 on Friday once word got out around downtown that Santa was giving away money.
A man named Simon called Santa’s gift “really neat.”
“It’s definitely a blessing for people that don’t have any money or food at home,” he said as he ate with a man and woman he knew. “It’s going to help us out a lot.”
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments