Officer, donors come through for family displaced by fire

When Beth Peacock’s home caught fire earlier this month, she said, her family lost nearly everything.
“We were really freaking out about everything,” Peacock said. “I just started crying and I said ‘that’s everything I own – that’s the baby’s breast milk, all my kids’ medicine.’ My son, 3 years old, has epilepsy, and all his medicine was in there.”
The Peacocks, their two children and three foster children were not at home when the fire broke out Dec. 2 in south Wichita. The house was “totally destroyed,” said Wichita police officer Chad Spaulding.
Now, thanks to Spaulding and his wife Dedria, the community has come together to replace many of the items lost in the fire.
Spaulding was the first one on the scene of the fire Dec. 2. After realizing the extent of the Peacocks’ loss, he began reaching out to shelters for help – and he went shopping.
The Peacocks have received clothing, toys and even filing cabinets to help replace the items they lost. On Friday morning, the Spauldings delivered another round of gifts, including several items from an anonymous donor with the Kansas City Chiefs, to the home where the Peacocks are staying now.
Nathan Peacock said he’s very grateful for the donations, especially at this time of year.
“There’s so many people who probably don’t have a whole lot to give, and we had quite a few people give, and we just feel really blessed and we are really grateful for everything that’s going on,” Nathan Peacock said.
On Friday, in addition to the jerseys, flags and books sent by the Chiefs donor, the Peacocks received a big box of colorful toys from the Spauldings – much to the delight of 3-year-old Bentley and 9-month-old Zayden.
Most of the kids’ Christmas gifts – which were stashed in a detached shed and closet – were spared in the fire, Beth Peacock said. But not long afterward, the home was broken into and the gifts were stolen.
“They busted my jewelry box open, took everything,” Beth Peacock said.
The Peacocks haven’t been able to buy any more gifts, but because of the generosity of others, the kids won’t miss out on anything
“They’ll have about five gifts apiece under the tree on Christmas morning,” Beth Peacock said.
Dedria Spaulding said when she learned about the Peacocks’ situation, helping out wasn’t even a second thought.
“I guess it’s just a mentality that if you have something and you can do it, you do,” Dedria Spaulding said. “Chad and I have taken care of kids in the foster care system before and we know it’s a tough thing to do so I think that’s probably why this kind of hit close to home.”
The Peacocks said they’ll plan to stay home for the holiday weekend and have almost everything they need. At this point, Beth Peacock said, they need only dressers and small cleaning items like brooms, dustpans and mops.
Officer Spaulding said he’s glad to see how a small thing can grow into such generosity.
“We did what we could and it just goes to show you that, to me, God can make things bigger,” he said. “And that’s what happened.”
