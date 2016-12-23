Kansas things to do over the holidays

The presents have been opened.
Leftover turkey and ham have been made into sandwiches, soups and fricassee.
With children at home and many more days left before school, we offer these suggestions for families to go – as day trips, diversions and just simple fun.
All are within a 90-minute or less drive from Wichita.
Depending on weather and time of day, wintertime in Kansas can be a great way to see how the prairie changes color, to see wild animals on the move and to experience a change of scenery.
These suggestions are for places that might be less obvious tourism draws than say the Kansas Comosphere and Space Center and Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson.
Lindsborg
Swedish immigrants created the buildings on Lindsborg’s Main Street. Take your time strolling the many shops.
One of the most scenic spots to view a sunset is Coronado Heights, near Lindsborg. It is not only a historic landmark but a natural platform of Dakota Formation sandstone. It features a scenic overlook of the Smoky Hills and Smoky Hill River Valley.
Red Barn Studio is at 212 S. Main Street and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $5 donation is suggested.
Viking Valley is a unique playground in the town’s Swensson’s Park that offers a treehouse, rocket ship, climbing wall and castle. Hot cocoa and other hot specialty drinks can be purchased at the Blacksmith Coffee Shop, 113 N. Main Street, or at the White Peacock, 124 S. Main Street.
The Smoky Valley Roller Mill dates back to 1898. It is now called the McPherson County Old Mill Museum and is located at 120 Mill St.
Lyons
The Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons offers one of the more unique timelines in Kansas history, spanning from when the Spanish conquistador Francisco Vasquez de Coronado came to Kansas in 1541 in search for Cibola and the Seven Cities of Gold. And although he didn’t find any gold, he did find the Quivira Indians of Central Kansas.
Exhibits include the Quivira, Spanish explorers, Santa Fe Trail, a 1902 Village and historical artifacts since the town’s founding in 1870.
A few miles west of Lyons on US-56 highway, N 38° 20.853 W 098° 16.591, is the Father Juan De Padilla cross, a 26-foot cross that honors the Spanish missionary who came on the Coronado expedition and stayed behind with the Quiviran Indians and later killed. He is noted as the first Christian martyr in what would eventually become the United States of America.
Newton
The Carriage Factory Art Gallery at 128 E. Sixth Street in Newton offers a collection of art on three levels of the gallery. A current exhibit features art by Iraqi refuge artists and Gaza youth. The gallery features three floors. The mezzanine includes antique pieces. And there is a large courtyard park where there is a resident bunny family living in the bushes by the fountain. The gallery is a former carriage factor and there is a carriage for children to climb into for photos. The gallery is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the third Thursdays of each month, it is open from 6 to 8 p.m. with music, food and art activities.
The Kauffman Museum at 2801 N. Main Street in North Newton features a tallgrass prairie reconstruction with more than 15 species of grass and more than 100 wildflower species. It also tells the story of the Mennonites coming from Europe to Kansas.
Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and Cheyenne Bottoms
Quivira National Wildlife Refuge is in central Kansas, southeast of Great Bend and west of Hutchinson. Cheyenne Bottoms is about five miles north of Great Bend in Barton County. The Kansas Wetlands & Wildlife National Scenic Byway is a 77-mile route through Stafford, Barton and Reno counties connecting the two internationally important wetlands. Along its path are several stone bridges, tunnels, museums, artwork, prairie and farm fields. Some of the best places to see the abundance of wildlife are at these refuges. This time of the year, it’s not uncommon to see deer, eagles, coyotes, owls, hawks and several thousand white fronted geese and several varieties of ducks.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
