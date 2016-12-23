Kansas things to do over the holidays

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police Pause

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

1:39 Who is BTK?

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video