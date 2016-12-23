Local

December 23, 2016 7:27 AM

Train collides with vehicle in south Wichita

By Bryan Horwath and Daniel Salazar

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

At least one person was taken to a local hospital after a train collided with a vehicle in south Wichita early Friday.

According to a 911 dispatch supervisor, a trauma call about the crash came in at 1:20 a.m. and led to at least one person being transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis.

The crash occurred near Harry and Southeast Blvd.

A house supervisor at St. Francis did not have any information on the person’s status.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

