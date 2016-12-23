Train collides with vehicle in south Wichita

At least one person was taken to a local hospital after a train collided with a vehicle in south Wichita early Friday.
According to a 911 dispatch supervisor, a trauma call about the crash came in at 1:20 a.m. and led to at least one person being transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis.
The crash occurred near Harry and Southeast Blvd.
A house supervisor at St. Francis did not have any information on the person’s status.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
