Businesses prepare for last-minute shoppers

In the days leading up to Christmas, customers arrive at the Nifty Nut House at 7:30 a.m., a half an hour before the doors open.
By 8:05 a.m. there is small crowd, three people deep, extending from the counter as customers buy their last-minute bags and boxes of nuts and candies.
Ann Jensen got to the shop early Tuesday morning to get her last batch of gifts – nuts for her neighbors. She said she wanted to get her holiday shopping done before Christmas Eve, to avoid the craziness of the last-minute crowds.
“Anybody who is out shopping then is nuts, but you get a lot of good deals,” she said.
Christmas Eve – which falls on a Saturday this year – will be the last big day for Christmas shoppers. Although the National Retail Federation reports that the majority of shoppers (38.8 percent) bought their last gifts on Dec. 18, Wichita businesses are still expecting big crowds.
“I am guessing that we are going to be really busy,” Valerie Reimers said.
She and her husband own Lucinda’s, a jewelry and clothing boutique near the Old Town Warren Theatre.
Reimers said Christmas Eve has always a busy business day, but given the past week of snow and record-setting low temperatures, she expects to see a lot of traffic on Saturday.
When there is bad weather on a Saturday close to Christmas, “it gets made up for later,” Reimers said. “Everybody has to do it sometime.”
The National Retail Federation expects American shoppers to spend $655.8 billion this holiday season, a 3.6 percent increase from 2015. Holiday spending has been on the rise the past couple of years, increasing by an average of 3.4 percent each year since the economy began recovering in 2009, according to the federation.
To handle the increase in spending, the foundation said employers added between 640,000 and 690,000 seasonal positions nationally.
Gordon Rodriguez manages the Nifty Nut House, 537 N. St. Francis, and he said during the holiday season the store increases its normal daily employee crew from 24 people to 100.
“Busiest time of our whole year,” Rodriguez said.
The employees have been working six days a week to keep up with the holiday demand, and Rodriguez said he doesn’t expect Saturday to be any different.
“It will be busy, although we close a little early, but I’m sure it’s going to be busy just like today,” Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Many stores will be open Saturday, but those who wait until Christmas Eve to grab their gifts will face shorter business hours.
Aspen Boutique, 4724 E. Douglas, will only be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to owner Monica Smits. Despite the short timeframe, she said the day before Christmas is always a big one.
“Christmas Eve is always good for us, no matter what day of the week it falls,” Smits said. “We sell a ton of gift certificates and a ton of jewelry and a lot of little stocking stuffers, so it’s a big day for us.”
Both Towne East and Towne West malls will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Caitlin Kozak, Towne West’s marketing director, said the mall is also expecting a busy day.
“With what we’re seeing in traffic and both hearing and seeing from our retailers, we are expecting an increase or an influx of shoppers,” Kozak said.
To accommodate the holiday season, Kozak said Towne West has implemented longer business hours – opening earlier and closing later. Although the stores have made an effort to ease the last-minute rush, Kozak said shoppers can help by being prepared.
“We always like to tell shoppers to prepare a list so they know where they’re going, they know what they’re coming to get,” she said. “If they need to know any of the deals, they can always give us a call at the office.”
Christmas Eve store hours
Towne West and Towne East, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dillons, closes at 6 p.m.
Wal-Mart, closes 6 p.m.
Nifty Nut House, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Target, different hours for different stores. Call store for specific hours.
