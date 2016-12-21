Local

Space heater sets mobile home on fire

By Bryan Horwath

A portable space heater is being blamed for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in south Wichita on Wednesday morning.

The fire – which had flames showing – was reported at 8:14 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Broadway, Wichita Fire Investigator Troy Thissen said.

At 8:45 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the blaze was under control and that the Red Cross was assisting two adults. The department also tweeted that emergency responders were tending to one burn victim.

Damage was set at $15,000 to the mobile home and its contents, Thissen said. The fire was determined to be an accident.

A woman who lived in the mobile home refused treatment for her burns, Thissen said.

“Her clothes melted a little,” he said.

