Outage leads to longer morning commute on east side

4:52 Wichita businessman gives a $260,000 present to Derby woman Pause

2:52 A chance to own part of Wichita

7:19 "I wanted to live." Derby woman recounts life since shooting

2:33 Eyewitness footage of explosion, fire at Neodesha plant

2:11 Elementary students use Thanksgiving feast to learn adult lessons

4:20 Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows

3:09 Derek Klingenberg's "What Does the Farmer Say"

3:52 Derek Klingenberg's "Bumble Bee in the Hay"

7:27 Marshall addresses team's lackluster effort in 93-76 loss to OSU