Outage leads to longer morning commute on east side

Updated at 3:30 p.m.: Power was restored to all customers affected in east Wichita by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Westar Energy spokeswoman.
The cause of the outage was the failure of underground wiring, the spokeswoman said.
Original story: A power outage in east Wichita apparently led to a traffic jam during Wednesday’s morning commute.
An outage affecting about 1,100 power customers was reported just after 7:30 a.m., according to an update on Westar Energy’s website.
The disruption apparently led to a traffic light being out at Greenwich and Kellogg, which led to traffic being backed up in the area. The issue was first heard discussed on 911 dispatch scanner chatter at around 8 a.m.
Traffic was reported as being backed up as much as a half mile near the intersection. Power is expected to be returned by around 9 a.m., according to the utility’s website.
