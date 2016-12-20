International Space Station could be visible in Wichita tonight

For about six minutes tonight, the International Space Station may be visible over the skies of Wichita.
NASA, through an interactive app called “Spot the Station,” tracks when you can see the space station from your location on Earth.
On Tuesday at around 6:04 p.m., the International Space Station will be visible just above the horizon to the west-northwest. The station will disappear from view about six minutes later just above the horizon to the south-southeast.
Tonight, the space station will reach a maximum height or elevation in the sky of about 50 degrees, which slightly more than halfway from looking at the horizon to looking directly overhead.
Sightings of the ISS typically occur within a few hours before or after the day’s sunrise or sunset.
“This is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky,” according to NASA.
The station will also be visible on Dec. 22 or Dec. 27, but both those sightings should only last about a minute.
You can also sign up for text or email alerts from NASA when the International Space Station is visible in your area.
