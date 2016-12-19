Faulty valve leads to icy water problems in south Wichita

A faulty 8-inch water main valve in south Wichita is causing some icy problems and a water shortage for about 145 customers near Pawnee and Hillside.
The water valve, which was installed nearly four decades ago, is expected to take about six to eight hours to repair, according to the City of Wichita’s Public Works and Utilities department.
In order to fix the valve, crews will shut off a 16-inch main that runs along Pawnee to I-135.
City crews were going door-to-door on Monday informing customers of the repair.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments