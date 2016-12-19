Westar-KCP&L merger good for Westar, bad for customers, state analysts say

State analysts are panning the proposed merger of Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light, saying Westar put enrichment of its shareholders ahead of ensuring that customers pay reasonable electric rates.
That’s the theme that emerges from hundreds of pages of testimony filed late last week by analysts representing the staff of the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board. A variety of consumer intervenors in the case also expressed unease about the merger’s impact on customers and ongoing operations.
Westar’s franchise is a privilege bestowed by Kansas to serve the public; it is not Westar’s asset to sell for profit.
Scott Hempling, consultant to Kansas Corporation Commission staff
“Westar’s franchise is a privilege bestowed by Kansas to serve the public; it is not Westar’s asset to sell for profit,” testified Scott Hempling, a consultant to the KCC staff.
A Westar spokeswoman said the company remains confident of completing the merger next spring.
“We don’t see eye-to-eye with the KCC staff at this time and disagree with much of their testimony,” said Jana Dawson, Westar director of corporate communications. “The KCC staff’s recommendation to the commissioners is just one step in a very long process.”
KCP&L’s parent company, Missouri-based Great Plains Energy, has applied for state permission to buy Westar in a $12.2 billion transaction that would involve taking on $3.6 billion in Westar debt. Westar stockholders would receive $51 cash plus $9 worth of Great Plains stock for each of their Westar shares.
If approved, the deal would create a mammoth electric company with 1.5 million customers and a $14 billion rate base straddling Kansas and Missouri.
At a recent public hearing, Gov. Sam Brownback and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell offered testimony supporting the acquisition, saying they think it would lead to beneficial growth for the utility. Business and nonprofit interests also testified in favor of the merger, saying the combined utility would be more likely to continue Westar’s support of community service programs than a distant buyer.
State analysts acknowledged there could be benefits to having neighboring utilities merge, including operational efficiency and familiarity with Kansas regulations.
But they concluded those benefits are outweighed by the high price Great Plains would pay for Westar.
Analysts testified Great Plains would pay Westar shareholders $4.8 billion more than the book value of the company’s assets, or looked at another way, $2.3 billion more than its stock market value before the proposed merger was announced.
That acquisition premium – and the $4.4 billion Great Plains plans to borrow to pay for the deal – would financially weaken the merged utility, meaning higher-than-necessary electric bills in the future, the analysts concluded.
This transaction is being driven by the desire to handsomely reward Westar shareholders and to find a source of new earnings for (Great Plains Energy) shareholders.
Andrea Crane, consultant to the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board
“It would be naive to assume that this transaction is being driven by the desire of management and shareholders to bring lower rates to electric customers in the KCP&L and Westar service territories,” testified Andrea Crane, a consultant to CURB, the state agency that represents residential and small-business utility customers.
“As demonstrated in numerous presentations and other material provided in discovery in this case, this transaction is being driven by the desire to handsomely reward Westar shareholders and to find a source of new earnings for GPE shareholders,” Crane wrote. “Ratepayers are a means to these ends, but providing benefits to ratepayers is not the primary focus of the proposed transaction.”
The KCC staff testimony raised similar concerns.
Hempling directly disputed the utilities’ assertion that the deal is “the best possible outcome for the State of Kansas, its communities, customers served in Kansas by Westar and KCP&L, and the commission, as well as Westar and GPE shareholders.”
“This statement is neither factual nor logical,” Hempling testified. “It is not factual because Westar sought and compared bidders based primarily on price. Consumer benefit was only incidental. ... And the statement is not logical because its premise – that the interests of shareholders and customers are aligned – is wrong.”
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
