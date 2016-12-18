Man suffers brain injury after being knocked out while walking

A man was diagnosed with a serious brain injury following a robbery Saturday morning in southwest Wichita, according to police.
Sgt. Wendell Nicholson said a 45-year-old man was walking to a convenience store near the intersection of Fern and Gibson at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning when he was approached by another man.
The victim told police that the second man punched him in the face, causing him to temporarily lose consciousness. When the victim awoke, he told police, he was missing money and a lighter.
Nicholson said the victim was transported to Wesley Medical Center where he was found to have a brain bleed and an orbital fracture. Police are looking for a 5-foot-9 suspect who weighs approximately 150 pounds.
If anyone has information about the robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
