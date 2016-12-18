Deep freeze sets low temperature record in Wichita

If Sunday morning felt like it was one of the coldest in Wichita history, that’s because it was.
Just after 7:30 a.m., the temperature in the city dipped to minus 10, an all-time record for Dec. 18, according to the National Weather Service. By 8:30 a.m., the temperature had warmed to a balmy minus 5.
Weather service meteorologist Andy Kleinsasser said the old record for Dec. 18 was minus 4, which was reached in 1983.
“Sunday morning tied for the third-coldest December day in Wichita’s history,” Kleinsasser said. “The coldest was minus 16 back on Dec. 22, 1989. It’s kind of a big deal.”
Very cold today with afternoon highs only in the teens. #kswx pic.twitter.com/sBQOk82Hr3— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 18, 2016
Kleinsasser said the high is expected to be 15 on Sunday. Temperatures, he said, are expected to reach the 40s by Wednesday, though Sunday night will be bitterly cold as the mercury could dip below zero again.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments