Fire damages apartment building in southwest Wichita

No injuries were reported from a fire that damaged an apartment building in southwest Wichita on Saturday, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 1300 block of West May, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just west of Seneca between Harry and Pawnee.
A second alarm was called out for the fire at May and Martinson, the supervisor said, and crews declared the blaze out nearly a half-hour after arriving on the scene.
A cause and a damage estimate have not been released.
