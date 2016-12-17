Local

December 17, 2016 3:18 PM

Fire damages apartment building in southwest Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

No injuries were reported from a fire that damaged an apartment building in southwest Wichita on Saturday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 1300 block of West May, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s just west of Seneca between Harry and Pawnee.

A second alarm was called out for the fire at May and Martinson, the supervisor said, and crews declared the blaze out nearly a half-hour after arriving on the scene.

A cause and a damage estimate have not been released.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

