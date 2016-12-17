Snow begins to fall in Wichita with more on the way

Light snow began drifting into the Wichita area Saturday morning with more snow barreling down on the region.
Mick McGuire of the National Weather Service’s Wichita office said the highest accumulations are going to occur in the early afternoon hours.
“We’re expecting what you see now to continue to develop throughout the day,” he said. “We’re still looking at that two to three inch mark.”
McGuire said the snow had a slower arrival than expected. The forceast now calls for the snow to linger in the area until 8 or 9 p.m.
“Then we’ll start to see it shift east of the area,” McGuire said.
Wichita Public Works & Utilities Director Alan King said some city crews started their shifts around 3 a.m., ready to clear any snow accumulation.
Wind chills will dip below zero later on Saturday. Police advise against warming up your car unattended.
King said Friday that city crews would place more emphasis on treating downtown because of Saturday’s Wichita State University basketball game at Intrust Bank Arena.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments