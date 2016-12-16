Fined Wichita car dealer refunds purchase price of recalled vehicle

A Wichita car dealer has entered into a consent judgment with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office involving allegations of deceptive acts and practices involving the sale of a car, officials said.
The agreement between Auto Town, at 3955 S. Broadway, and the Consumer Protection Division of the district attorney’s office calls for Auto Town to pay $500 in civil penalties and $65 in investigative expenses and court costs, according to a statement released by the office.
Auto Town failed to disclose a recall on a vehicle it sold and did not have a salvage dealer license, the district attorney’s office alleged. The business honored the transaction and provided the buyer with a full refund for the purchase price of the vehicle.
The agreement does not constitute an admission by Auto Town, the district attorney’s office said.
In paying the fines and costs earlier this month, Auto Town agreed to refrain from engaging in unconscionable or deceptive business practices in connection with consumer transactions as described in the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
